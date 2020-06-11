logoBC
Cameroon: 65% of the population saw their income/ salary reduced because of the coronavirus (INS survey)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the coronavirus pandemic did not only have perceptible effects on the lifestyle of the population but also negative impacts on their standard of living, according to a recent survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the institute, the pandemic caused the decline or slowdown in activities (customers/productions) for 74% of the population. Sixty-five (65%) of the people assessed indicate that as a result of this drop in activity, their salary/income decreased.  

"On another level, the pandemic has led to a deterioration in the standard of living of 60% of people. This deterioration is more pronounced among the very poor (79%), in the North-West (78%), in the South-West (77%), and in Douala (72%)," the INS explains.

Also, the Institute points out, 82% of people complain about the rise in prices. Overall, 43% of the population has difficulty accessing food/food services and 40% have difficulty accessing public transportation. To cope with the effects of the pandemic, the INS indicates that the vast majority of companies have had to resort to reducing working hours (62%), laying off some employees (44%), and reducing salaries (44%).

S.A.

