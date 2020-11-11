logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 November 2020
Cameroon: Provisional 2021 budget set at XAF4,858 bln

(Business in Cameroon) - Pending the final adjustments expected from the Prime Minister's Office and the Presidency of the Republic, Cameroon’s 2021 budget (elaborated by the Ministry of Finance) is XAF4,858.2 billion. Compared to the 2020 budget (which was XAF4,409 billion), the 2021 budget is up by XAF449 billion.

Let’s note that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cameroon revised its budget downward. Indeed, according to the budget amendment signed in June 2020 by the President of the Republic, the 2020 budget was revised from XAF4,951.7 billion to XAF 4,409 billion.

BRM

