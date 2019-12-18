logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Cameroon : Startups’ financing at the heart of the SME days launched today

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 11 December 2019 16:00

“(Business in Cameroon) - Financing startups and the development of SMEs in Cameroon: Challenges and Opportunities” is the theme of the 5th edition of the National Small and Medium Enterprise Days (Jnpme) launched today, December 11, 2019, at Palais des Congrès in Yaoundé, the country's capital.

This event, which ends on December 13, 2019, will examine the environment in which startups operate in Cameroon. This diagnosis is aimed at enabling the various actors to make the best strategic choices and the most effective mechanisms to facilitate access to finance for SMEs, start-ups namely.

It is appropriate for us to devote a specific edition to the issue of SMEs’ financing in general and start-ups in particular. Today, it is an important source of creativity, innovation and adaptation to technological change, and above all job creation in the future,” explained Cameroon's Minister for SMEs, Achille Bassilekin.

