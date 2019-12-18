Cameroon : 3.8 mln small ruminants vaccinated against plague in 2018-2019

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, to prevent small ruminants from being decimated by plague, 3.8 million animals were vaccinated against this animal disease between 2018 and 2019, the minister of livestock Dr. Taiga revealed on December 10, 2019.

The official disclosed this information at the opening of a meeting between veterinarians from Chad, Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon, in Yaoundé, the country's capital.

The purpose of this meeting was to reflect on ways and means to design a common strategy for the control of small ruminant plague in the Lake Chad Basin area.

According to data from the FAO, this animal disease causes losses of up to $2.1 billion (more than XAF1000 billion), in the global livestock and meat processing sector every year.

BRM