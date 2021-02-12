Cameroon: MINPOSTEL estimates digital market’s potential client base at 8 mln

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 9 during the 4th edition of the Youth Parliament in Cameroon, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, presented the potential client base in the digital market in Cameroon.

The official’s estimates were based on the report published by Hootsuite and We are social in February 2020. According to the report "30% [nearly 8 million] of the Cameroonian population uses the Internet and nearly 8 million of them are present on social media against 2.90 million in 2018".

For Minette Libom Li Likeng, the eight million internet users represent a non-negligible base since they can become customers and boost the digital economy that allows economic activities that create value and jobs in the digital sector.

She added that with an ICT Development Index (an International Telecommunication Union [ITU] indicator that assesses and analyzes progress in information and communication technologies [ICT] in different countries) estimated at 3.85, a booming entrepreneurial dynamic, public services that are increasingly dematerialized, "the digital transition (...) is underway" in the country.

In order to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the digital economy, Cameroon adopted a strategic plan in 2016. The stated goals are an increase of the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from 5% in 2016 to 10% in 2020, a rise from 10,000 in 2016 to 50,000 in 2020 in the number of direct jobs created, and the increase in taxes generated by the sector from XAF136 billion in 2016 to XAF300 billion in 2020. The investment required to implement that plan is XAF300 billion but due to a lack of funding, the strategic plan is not fully implemented.

