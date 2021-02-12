Cameroon: UN-Habitat offers XAF2 bln to fund the renovation o SIC’s houses  

(Business in Cameroon) - The properties owned by state-owned company Cameroon Real Estate Corporation (SIC) in Garoua, Cité Verte, Nlongkak, and Messa, will soon be renovated. These renovations will be facilitated by a XAF2 billion assistance provided for SIC by UN-Habitat.

The agreement was confirmed on February 9th, 2021, by the Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Victor Kisob, who also visited some of SIC’s camps in Yaoundé. "We came to assess tenants’ difficulties by ourselves and we have noticed that renovation is truly needed," the Deputy Executive Director told government daily Cameroon Tribune.

This financial support will give a refreshing look to SIC’s houses, which are unatractive due to lack maintenance and renovation for over 40 years old.

It is worthy of note that this lack of renovation is due to the financial constraints experienced by the state-owned company, which though specialized in the promotion of social housing is gradually shifting towards luxury buildings in a bid to achieve financial equilibrium.

BRM