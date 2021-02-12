logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 February 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: UN-Habitat offers XAF2 bln to fund the renovation o SIC’s houses  

Cameroon: UN-Habitat offers XAF2 bln to fund the renovation o SIC’s houses  
  • Comments   -   Friday, 12 February 2021 14:58

(Business in Cameroon) - The properties owned by state-owned company Cameroon Real Estate Corporation (SIC) in Garoua, Cité Verte, Nlongkak, and Messa, will soon be renovated. These renovations will be facilitated by a XAF2 billion assistance provided for SIC by UN-Habitat.

The agreement was confirmed on February 9th, 2021, by the Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Victor Kisob, who also visited some of SIC’s camps in Yaoundé. "We came to assess tenants’ difficulties by ourselves and we have noticed that renovation is truly needed," the  Deputy Executive Director told government daily Cameroon Tribune.

This financial support will give a refreshing look to SIC’s houses, which are unatractive due to lack maintenance and renovation for over 40 years old.

It is worthy of note that this lack of renovation is due to the financial constraints experienced by the state-owned company, which though specialized in the promotion of social housing is gradually shifting towards luxury buildings in a bid to achieve financial equilibrium.

BRM

back to top

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

cimencam-partners-with-societe-generale-cameroon-to-facilitate-payment-in-its-distribution-network
On February 10, 2021, Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam), a subsidiary of LafargeHocim Maroc, signed a partnership agreement with YUP (Société...

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

cimencam-partners-with-societe-generale-cameroon-to-facilitate-payment-in-its-distribution-network
On February 10, 2021, Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam), a subsidiary of LafargeHocim Maroc, signed a partnership agreement with YUP (Société...

Cameroon: UN-Habitat offers XAF2 bln to fund the renovation o SIC’s houses  

cameroon-un-habitat-offers-xaf2-bln-to-fund-the-renovation-o-sic-s-houses
The properties owned by state-owned company Cameroon Real Estate Corporation (SIC) in Garoua, Cité Verte, Nlongkak, and Messa, will soon be...

Cameroon: 5,500 projects were funded in 2020, through the 3-year Special Youth program, President Paul Biya informs

cameroon-5-500-projects-were-funded-in-2020-through-the-3-year-special-youth-program-president-paul-biya-informs
During his traditional speech on the eve of the national youth day celebration, President Paul Biya presented the achievements of the three-year...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC to set terms and conditions to govern money transfer operators’ services

Cameroon: Financia Capital pioneers the use of mobile money services in an IPO operation

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Six consultants shortlisted for strategic environmental and social assessment of Cameroon’s transport sector

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

cameroon-launches-call-for-expression-of-interest-for-investors-interested-in-its-animal-by-products-processing-sector

Cameroon launches call for expression of interest for investors interested in its animal by-products processing sector

cameroon-sensitizes-economic-operators-on-the-opportunities-presented-by-the-afcfta

Cameroon sensitizes economic operators on the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA

camtel-judith-yah-sunday-ordered-to-cancel-the-last-irregular-appointments

Camtel: Judith Yah Sunday ordered to cancel the last “irregular” appointments

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

gabon-starts-cemac-roadshow-with-cameroon-to-ensure-the-success-of-its-2021-fundraising-operations

Gabon starts CEMAC roadshow with Cameroon, to ensure the success of its 2021 fundraising operations

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

next
prev