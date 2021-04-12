Cameroon: Tax directorate authorizes MTN as a tax declaration and payment medium

(Business in Cameroon) - Taxpayers under the divisional tax centers can now declare and pay their taxes via MTN Cameroon. This is the information recently provided by the Directorate General of Taxes (DGI), which adds that this will facilitate tax declaration and payment for the said taxpayers.

MTN is the second mobile operator (after Orange Cameroon) to be declared a tax payment means. With both Orange and MTN Cameroon, some 20 million subscribers can declare and pay their taxes if they are required to by law.

The introduction of electronic tax payment methods is one of the provisions of the 2021 finance law. The said law also introduces electronic receipts, therefore suppressing manual receipts that usually facilitate various frauds.

The law also forbids tax payments using cash. The only payment methods authorized apart from MTN and Orange Cameroon’s mobile money services are bank transfers. All those measures were initiated to avoid misappropriations because some tax officials eagerly divert the taxes when they are paid in cash.

