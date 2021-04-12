logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 April 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: Tax directorate authorizes MTN as a tax declaration and payment medium

Cameroon: Tax directorate authorizes MTN as a tax declaration and payment medium
  • Comments   -   Monday, 12 April 2021 17:43

(Business in Cameroon) - Taxpayers under the divisional tax centers can now declare and pay their taxes via MTN Cameroon. This is the information recently provided by the Directorate General of Taxes (DGI), which adds that this will facilitate tax declaration and payment for the said taxpayers.  

MTN is the second mobile operator (after Orange Cameroon) to be declared a tax payment means. With both Orange and MTN Cameroon, some 20 million subscribers can declare and pay their taxes if they are required to by law.

The introduction of electronic tax payment methods is one of the provisions of the 2021 finance law. The said law also introduces electronic receipts, therefore suppressing manual receipts that usually facilitate various frauds.

The law also forbids tax payments using cash. The only payment methods authorized apart from MTN and Orange Cameroon’s mobile money services are bank transfers. All those measures were initiated to avoid misappropriations because some tax officials eagerly divert the taxes when they are paid in cash.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Tax directorate authorizes MTN as a tax declaration and payment medium

cameroon-tax-directorate-authorizes-mtn-as-a-tax-declaration-and-payment-medium
Taxpayers under the divisional tax centers can now declare and pay their taxes via MTN Cameroon. This is the information recently provided by the...

Cameroon: Medium and long-term credits constituted over 51% of loans granted by commercial banks in Feb 2021 (BEAC)

cameroon-medium-and-long-term-credits-constituted-over-51-of-loans-granted-by-commercial-banks-in-feb-2021-beac
In February 2021, commercial banks operating in Cameroon granted XAF82.3 billion of long-term loans (repayable over 80 months on average) to economic...

Port of Douala: The oil terminal is operational once again after 20 years of inactivity, PAD indicates

port-of-douala-the-oil-terminal-is-operational-once-again-after-20-years-of-inactivity-pad-indicates
After 20 years of inactivity, the oil terminal of the port of Douala-Bonabéri is operational once again. Indeed, on April 11, 2021, the oil terminal...

Cameroon: Total amount of domestic public debt securities rose four-fold to XAF1,013 bln between 2015-2020 (CAA)

cameroon-total-amount-of-domestic-public-debt-securities-rose-four-fold-to-xaf1-013-bln-between-2015-2020-caa
In its recent report on Cameroon’s public debt, the national sinking fund CAA explains that one of the reasons the public debt rose by 5.6% as of December...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise