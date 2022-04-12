Douala-Ndjamena corridor: 39 irregular checkpoints identified on the Cameroon side

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Defense (Mindef), Joseph Beti Assomo, reported last week his services have identified several irregular checkpoints on the Douala-Ndjamena corridor. In a letter sent on April 6 to his counterpart in charge of territorial administration, Joseph Beti Assomo said 66 checkpoints have been identified on the Cameroonian side of the road, including 39 irregular checkpoints and 27 regular mixed checkpoints. “The high number of checkpoints on this road is often initiated by local authorities. This represents an ordeal for road users," said Joseph Beti Assomo.

The official suggests that his colleague in charge of territorial administration instructs the administrative authorities to significantly reduce the number of intermediate checkpoints on the corridor, with the establishment of checkpoints grouping all the administrations covering Ngaoundéré-Garoua, Ngaoundéré-Bertoua, Yaoundé-Bertoua, and Yaoundé-Douala.

According to the World Bank, the Douala-Ndjamena corridor "accounts for 35% of the GDP of these two countries and serves 20% of the population of Chad and 35% of that of Cameroon. But transporters regularly complain about police harassment caused by a multitude of checkpoints where they are forced to pay bribes when distributing goods. In addition, the multiplication of controls overwhelms the road and delays transport.”

The situation is such that in its three-year economic program (2021-2024) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Cameroon has committed to limiting intermediate controls in the transport of goods in transit and simplifying red tape for cross-border trade. In addition, a Regional Observatory of Abnormal Practices on the main corridors of Central Africa (OPA-AC) was established on November 11, 2021, in Yaoundé. Its mission is to collect and analyze transport data, analyze and publish abnormal practices along the road corridors, and raise awareness among the main actors and decision-makers.

Sylvain Andzongo