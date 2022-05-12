logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 May 2022 -
Economy

Aircraft crashes near Nanga-Eboko, Central region

Aircraft crashes near Nanga-Eboko, Central region
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 12 May 2022 13:29

(Business in Cameroon) - A plane, with 11 people on board, crashed not far from Nanga-Eboko, in the Central region of Cameroon. The information was reported yesterday May 11 by the Minister of Transport, Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

The statement indicates that the plane was on the Yaoundé-Nsimalen-Dompta-Belabo-Yaoundé-Nsimalen route when it crashed in the forest. Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said that the rescue forces have already been sent to the scene to help the victims. The population is also invited to give a hand.

Pending confirmation from official sources, various reports indicate that the aircraft belongs to a company that manages the Chad-Cameroon oil pipeline. There is little chance of finding survivors, we learn.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Aircraft crashes near Nanga-Eboko, Central region

aircraft-crashes-near-nanga-eboko-central-region
A plane, with 11 people on board, crashed not far from Nanga-Eboko, in the Central region of Cameroon. The information was reported yesterday May 11 by...

CCA-Bank seeks to increase its capital, currently at CFA10 billion

cca-bank-seeks-to-increase-its-capital-currently-at-cfa10-billion
Crédit communautaire d'Afrique-Bank SA (CCA-Bank), Cameroon's 15th largest bank, is in the process of increasing its share capital, which currently stands...

Cameroon collected CFA638.7bln in tax revenue in Q1 2022, up 20.8% YoY

cameroon-collected-cfa638-7bln-in-tax-revenue-in-q1-2022-up-20-8-yoy
The General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) announced it has collected a total of CFA638.7 billion in tax revenue over the first three months of 2022, up 20.8%...

Pref-Cemac urges govts to accelerate the repatriation of public funds held abroad

pref-cemac-urges-govts-to-accelerate-the-repatriation-of-public-funds-held-abroad
During its 16th ordinary session, held in Douala last April 14, 2022, the Steering Committee of the CEMAC Economic and Financial Reform Program...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »