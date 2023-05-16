logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Road users express concerns following Touristique Express' suspension

  • Comments   -   Friday, 12 May 2023 16:52

(Business in Cameroon) - Road users express concerns following Touristique Express' suspension

Several users of the Maroua-Yaoundé transport line expressed concerns following the decision announced by Transport Minister Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé to suspend the operator Touristique Express.

As a reminder, the company was suspended after being involved in a fatal accident that killed 14 people and injured several others on May 9 on the road between Garoua-Boulaï and Ngaoundéré. Physical damage, material losses, and loss of life were also reported.

Users fear that Danay Express, Touristique's only competitor, will not be able to handle the flow of passengers on its own and will soon be overwhelmed. "This measure will put great pressure on Danay. And that may cause other accidents. I don't know if Danay has enough buses to carry everyone," said Arthur Akoa, a civil servant in Maroua. Journalist and media owner Guibai Gatama said the suspension decision could leave room for "inexperienced occasional carriers and could cause even more damage to travelers."

For now, the measure taken by Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhè on May 11 is in effect. It should last one month but may be renewed. Minister Ngallé Bibéhè also prohibits the rental or transfer of the company's rolling stock. The license of the driver involved in the accident will also be suspended for two years.

