Yaoundé - 12 July 2023 -
GICAM-ECAM merger: Procedure still threatened by court proceedings despite majority approval

  Wednesday, 12 July 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Earlier today, July 11, employers’ organization GICAM held a general assembly in Douala to vote on its merger with ECAM, another employers’ organization. During the meeting, 73.7% of the members who attended the meeting voted in favor of the merger with ECAM, which is mainly dedicated to SMEs. 

According to credible sources, out of the 329 members who participated, 241 voted in favor of the merger agreement signed on April 5, 2023, between Célestin Tawamba, President of Gicam, and Protais Ayangma, President of Ecam. Two invalid votes were recorded and 86 votes (26.3%)  were submitted against the merger. 

This approval of the merger with ECAM paves the way for the dissolution of Gicam in January 2024, and its replacement by a new employers' association, as stipulated in the merger agreement signed on April 5, 2023. This is a victory for the camp led by Célestin Tawamba, suspected by his internal critics of maneuvering for the dissolution of Gicam, in order to be able to run for the presidency of the future employers' federation. Indeed, after his two mandates at the head of GICAM, the organization’s statutes prohibit him from running for a third mandate.

To thwart the merger, a group of four GICAM members initiated legal disputes in courts in Douala. This group is led by Emmanuel Wafo, Chairman of Gicam's Economic and Business Development Commission, who is rumored to want to run for the presidency of GICAM. 

At least four legal proceedings have been initiated since June 2023, including one at the Douala-Bonanjo court of first instance, aimed at suspending the Gicam general meeting of July 11, 2023. However, the summary of the emergency hearing on July 10, 2023, finally resulted in a postponement, paving the way for the meeting that finally approved the Gicam-Ecam merger.

A Sword of Damocles

On July 10, 2023, the same court declared itself incompetent to replace the merger commissioner appointed in May 2023 to assess GICAM's assets in preparation for the merger. "We declare ourselves incompetent to rule at the risk of prejudicing the merits of the case," the judge reasoned, thus leading to similar proceedings underway at the Wouri Court of First Instance. 

According to Zibi Ndzinga, one of the plaintiffs' counsel, "the aim of this procedure is to expose the fraud that undermines the credibility of the reports which are to serve as a basis for the work of the extraordinary general meeting of July 11, 2023". In other words, the procedure was disputing the credibility of the assessment made by the appointed merger commissioner of GICAM’s assets. 

Two other proceedings initiated at the Wouri Court of First Instance to oppose the Gicam-Ecam merger were also called on July 10, 2023. But, they were adjourned to August 14. One of the proceedings requests the annulment of the merger agreement signed on April 5, 2023. The other requests a court order to prohibit Célestin Tawamba and Protais Ayangma from taking any action to implement the merger agreement. They are all Swords of Damocles that continue to hang over the Gicam-Ecam merger, despite the massive vote in its favor today. 

"I would like to assure you that our action will not stop with the general assembly next Tuesday (July 11, 2023, editor's note). Whatever the outcome, we're going to continue the fight to consolidate Gicam's position on the global business scene. After all, associative democracy draws all its wealth from the diversity of opinion and respect for the rules," warned Emmanuel Wafo at a recent press conference in Douala.

BRM   

