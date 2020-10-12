logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 October 2020 -
Cameroon: Minpostel to examine non-tax earning niches worth exploiting in 2021

  • Comments   -   Monday, 12 October 2020 15:37

(Business in Cameroon) - During the conferences organized in September 2020, by the Ministry of Finance to improve the budgeting of non-tax earnings, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications was invited to promote the digital economy, which presents important non-tax earning opportunities.

At the end of the discussions, the Ministries of finance and telecommunications were invited to collaborate in the following days for the elaboration of a working group that would examine the various non-tax earning niches of the digital economy and select the ones the government could start collecting in the 2021 fiscal year.

The Ministry of telecommunications will therefore examine additional niches (related to the innovative services it offers) and plan an adaptation of its existing laws that seems unsuitable (for most of them) to the current context. Also, it was asked to review the legal grounds of its various texts, collect data from non-concessional operators (internet access providers) to evaluate their potentials, and speed up the creation of a commission that would validate the projects to be funded by the special appropriations account (CAST) and submitted to the Prime Ministry.

S.A.

