Cameroon: Deconcentrated and decentralized public investment budget implementation rate rose by 20% YoY in Sep 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, the public budget execution rate improved greatly. According to the Public investment budget’s implementation monitoring commission overseen by MP Rosette Ayayi, this is all thanks to the acceleration of decentralization procedures.

Indeed, on November 10, 2021, in Yaoundé, during its first session counting for the 2021 budget year, the commission revealed that the physical execution rate of the decentralized and deconcentrated public investment budget was 54.16% as of the end of September 2021, way higher than the 33.65% recorded in that period in 2020. This represents a 20.5% rise year on year.

This performance was achieved because the various institutions in charge of the management of assigned funds now have a better understanding of the procedures and deadlines, we learn.

According to the commission, Adamaoua and the North recorded the best performance with respective execution rates of 76.39 and 72.06%. "The Centre and North-West regions recorded the lowest physical execution rates, i.e. 47.92% and 44.99% respectively," it adds.

On the national level, the public investment budget implementation rate is 50.9%, slightly down from the 51.06% recorded at the end of September 2020.

In the 2021 finance law, the envelope dedicated to the public investment budget is XAF 1,352 billion, representing 28.95% of the overall budget.

BRM