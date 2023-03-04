Paul Biya demands acceleration of youth entrepreneurship guarantee fund

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian President Paul Biya (pictured) called for an accelerated implementation of the Guarantee Fund for young entrepreneurs. In his address to the youth last February 10, ahead of National Youth Day, the Head of State said he had instructed “the government to speed up the creation of a Guarantee Fund for Young Entrepreneurs, with a special window for financing projects promoted by the Diaspora.”

“This vehicle is a guarantee for young project carriers. It will allow the beneficiaries to raise financing on financial markets or obtain it from banks,” Paul Biya explained. The project is called SME Credit Guarantee Fund (Fogapme) and its implementation has been under consideration for the past 10 years. On December 11, 2012, the government launched a call for expressions of interest to hire the consultant that will carry out the project’s implementation study. And last year, the President reassured that resources are being mobilized. He also indicated that the draft business plan for the project was validated by the National Economic and Financial Committee, chaired by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze.

Special three-year youth-oriented plan

"It is obvious that not all graduates will find jobs, neither in the public administration nor in private companies. That is why I invite you once again to embark on an entrepreneurial project.

Seize the opportunities available to you in areas such as agriculture, handicrafts, or the digital economy,” Paul Biya said. True to his vision of promoting youth entrepreneurship, he ordered the launch of a special three-year youth plan in 2016. This special plan was supposed to allocate CFA102 billion to youth-owned projects, but seven years later, only about CFA20 billion have been released; 11,000 projects have benefited from the plan and nearly 35,000 direct jobs have been created. To reach full youth employment, the President of the Republic also promised to intensify vocational training.

Michel Ange Nga