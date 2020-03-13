logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 March 2020 -
Economy

BEAC debt market: Investors maintain 2.7% average interest rates for investments in Cameroon’s public securities

  • Comments   -   Friday, 13 March 2020 15:12

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon completed a public securities’ issuance operation aimed at raising XAF20 billion on the BEAC debt market on March 4, 2020, the ministry of finance reveals in an official statement.

During the 26-week fungible treasury bills issuance, investors required an average interest rate of 2.7%, official sources indicate. This was the same average rate required for the 26-week fungible treasury bills issued on February 12, 2020.

This rate is slightly higher than the 2.1% average rate required by investors, on January 8, 2020, for Cameroon’s first operation on that market this year.

This increase can be explained by the financing demands, on that market, from CEMAC countries due to cash-flow problems and budget deficits resulting from the fall in the prices of certain exported raw materials.

BRM

