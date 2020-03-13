logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 March 2020 -
Fongod Edwin: “We will know if Covid-19 has affected our markets from the 2nd quarter onwards”

  • Comments   -   Friday, 13 March 2020 15:53

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite the spread of the coronavirus abroad and the confirmation of two cases in Cameroon, the pandemic has not had any real impact on the Cameroonian market yet. This comment was made by Fongod Edwin, the director-general of customs, on March 11, 2020, in Yaoundé, during a meeting between the Minister of Commerce and importers of consumer goods.

"Compared to the same period last year, we can say that things have not changed, as economic operators often place orders in advance and the goods arrive gradually," Fongod Edwin explained.

"We will know if Covid-19 has indeed affected our markets from the 2nd quarter onwards," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic started in China and quickly spread worldwide. It progressively spurred restrictions on trans-border movements since every country wants to avoid the importation of the virus into its territory.

Countries like Cameroon have temporarily banned the importation of some food products from countries affected by the virus. This restriction raises fears of speculations in local markets.  

