Yaoundé - 13 April 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Cicam plans to boost performance by introducing 15 mln face-masks in the market monthly

  • Comments   -   Monday, 13 April 2020 12:47

(Business in Cameroon) - Today April 13, 2020, the government’s coronavirus prevention measure imposing face masks wearing in public spaces comes into effect in Cameroon. This same day, textile company Cicam plans to put its first load of sterilized face masks made with African prints into the market.

On April 8, 2020, during the visit of Cameroon’s Minister of Industry Dodo Ndocké at the company’s plant, Cicam and the whole textile sector took on the challenge to produce 15 million face masks every month to protect the population against the Covid-19.  

With an initial production of 5,000 pieces per day, Cicam (which recently received a batch of equipment in the framework of its XAF13.2 billion contract-plan with the government) plans to cash in on the opportunity presented by the coronavirus to recover from a difficult start of the year.

Indeed, after numerous challenges, Cicam was unable to meet its production forecast for the wax prints dedicated to the International Women’s Day, which is its major production every year.

Let’s note that the company’s difficulties do not date from Q1-2020. From being the flagship of the textile industry in Cameroon and the overall Central African region, Cicam progressively plunged to now control barely 5% of the local textile market nowadays. The reason for this is the wax prints imported from China (which represents 88% of the market officially) and from West Africa (6%) that flood the Cameroonian market at very competitive rates.

With the sometimes unfair competition (ed.note: most of the textile products are contraband), the state-owned textile company was showing –XAF3.9 billion of net loss on December 31, 2018, official sources reveal. At the same time, its equity was negative (-XAF1.7 billion) while its cash flow was in deficit of over XAF2 billion.

Brice R. Mbodiam

