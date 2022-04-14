gicam-deplores-govt-s-failure-to-complete-a-c2d-funded-project-over-the-last-decad

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon employers’ grouping Gicam deplores the government’s failure to complete the project of building two sectoral vocational training centers (CFPS) over the last decade. Gicam pointed to this situation at a recent forum organized by the Parliamentary Private Entrepreneurship Promotion Network.

According to the employers’ group, this project -financed with C2D funds via the French Development Agency (AFD) - had already seen the signing of a partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training (Minefop) in 2008. Later, a CFA9.8 billion financing deal was signed in December 2012. "Unfortunately, 10 years later, the project has still not been completed,” regretted Gicam.

Yet, according to the terms of the agreement with AFD, these training centers should have been delivered by 2018. The development and construction work of each training center was divided into phases. Phase 1 concerns the control and monitoring of the development and construction of the CFPS in industrial maintenance, transport/logistics in Edéa; Phase 2 concerns the control and monitoring of the development and construction of the CFPS in agro-industry in Douala.

The Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training did not give reasons for this huge delay. However, the department said the process of awarding contracts for the construction of the two training centers is well advanced.

Ultimately, the project aims to develop, in the context of an innovative partnership between the government and the private sector, an offer of quality vocational training, meeting the needs of skills expressed by companies in terms of skilled workers and technicians. It is being developed in close collaboration with businesses, including Gicam, which is committed to co-financing certain components of the project.

Sylvain Andzongo