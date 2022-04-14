logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 April 2022 -
Economy

Gicam deplores Govt's failure to complete a C2D-funded project over the last decad

Gicam deplores Govt's failure to complete a C2D-funded project over the last decad
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 16:53

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon employers’ grouping Gicam deplores the government’s failure to complete the project of building two sectoral vocational training centers (CFPS) over the last decade. Gicam pointed to this situation at a recent forum organized by the Parliamentary Private Entrepreneurship Promotion Network.

According to the employers’ group, this project -financed with C2D funds via the French Development Agency (AFD) - had already seen the signing of a partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training (Minefop) in 2008. Later, a CFA9.8 billion financing deal was signed in December 2012. "Unfortunately, 10 years later, the project has still not been completed,” regretted Gicam.

Yet, according to the terms of the agreement with AFD, these training centers should have been delivered by 2018. The development and construction work of each training center was divided into phases. Phase 1 concerns the control and monitoring of the development and construction of the CFPS in industrial maintenance, transport/logistics in Edéa; Phase 2 concerns the control and monitoring of the development and construction of the CFPS in agro-industry in Douala.

The Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training did not give reasons for this huge delay. However, the department said the process of awarding contracts for the construction of the two training centers is well advanced.

Ultimately, the project aims to develop, in the context of an innovative partnership between the government and the private sector, an offer of quality vocational training, meeting the needs of skills expressed by companies in terms of skilled workers and technicians. It is being developed in close collaboration with businesses, including Gicam, which is committed to co-financing certain components of the project.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Gicam deplores Govt's failure to complete a C2D-funded project over the last decad

gicam-deplores-govt-s-failure-to-complete-a-c2d-funded-project-over-the-last-decad
The Cameroon employers’ grouping Gicam deplores the government’s failure to complete the project of building two sectoral vocational training centers...

The Banking Commission of Central Africa has launched a new bank supervision platform

the-banking-commission-of-central-africa-has-launched-a-new-bank-supervision-platform
The Banking Commission of Central Africa (Cobac), the regulator of the banking sector in the Cemac zone, announced it has launched a new platform to...

Public securities: Cameroon spent CFA6bln+ on new interest payments

public-securities-cameroon-spent-cfa6bln-on-new-interest-payments
The Cameroonian Treasury paid last April 11 a little more than CFA6 billion as interest on a loan obtained on the Beac public securities market in April...

Cameroon gets ready to partake in the Francophonie economic mission to Rwanda and Gabon in July 2022

cameroon-gets-ready-to-partake-in-the-francophonie-economic-mission-to-rwanda-and-gabon-in-july-2022
The Cameroonian government is preparing to join the economic and trade mission that the Francophonie is planning in Rwanda and Gabon from July 6 to 13. In...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »