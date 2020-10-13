logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 October 2020 -
Economy

Cemac: Public debt stabilized at 46% of GDP despite a rise in external debt in Q1-2020 (BEAC)

Cemac: Public debt stabilized at 46% of GDP despite a rise in external debt in Q1-2020 (BEAC)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 13 October 2020 13:37

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite CEMAC countries’ increased recourse to foreign loans (which represented 32.7% of their GDP in Q1-2020, slightly up from 31.4% of GDP in Q1-2019), their overall debts were just 46% of GDP during Q1-2020. This was revealed by BEAC, the central bank of this community space, in a report on public finances (published on October 1, 2020).

According to the report, this debt-to-GDP ratio remained within the multilateral surveillance limit during the period. It explained that this performance was possible due to the decrease in domestic debt (spurred by the measures taken by countries to clear debt arrears).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of CEMAC countries’ debt rose again in Q2-2020. Indeed, according to figures from the BEAC, between April and June 2020, the six countries of this community space raised XAF849.5 billion on the public securities market, up by 27.2% quarter-over-quarter.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Oil revenues rose by 16.8% YoY to XAF584.5 bln in 2019 (MINFI)

cameroon-oil-revenues-rose-by-16-8-yoy-to-xaf584-5-bln-in-2019-minfi
Cameroon collected XAF584.5 billion of oil revenues in 2019, according to the report on budget implementation recently published by the Ministry of...

Cemac: Public debt stabilized at 46% of GDP despite a rise in external debt in Q1-2020 (BEAC)

cemac-public-debt-stabilized-at-46-of-gdp-despite-a-rise-in-external-debt-in-q1-2020-beac
Despite CEMAC countries’ increased recourse to foreign loans (which represented 32.7% of their GDP in Q1-2020, slightly up from 31.4% of GDP in Q1-2019),...

Cameroon: Expenditure budget dropped by 3.7% YoY to XAF2,117 bln in H1-2020 (MINFI)

cameroon-expenditure-budget-dropped-by-3-7-yoy-to-xaf2-117-bln-in-h1-2020-minfi
The volume of Cameroon’s budget expenditures reached XAF2,117.1 billion in H1-2020, according to the Ministry of Finance. Compared with the XAF2,197.1...

Cameroon: Government loses XAF206 bln yearly in paying for unoccupied or fictitious housing and administrative facilities (MINFI)

cameroon-government-loses-xaf206-bln-yearly-in-paying-for-unoccupied-or-fictitious-housing-and-administrative-facilities-minfi
Cameroon has been paying (for years now) rents for buildings that despite being rented to house government agencies and institutions or serve as homes for...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte