Cameroon: Domestic debt service dropped by 20% YoY to XAF536.2 bln, in 2019 (MINFI)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon serviced XAF536.2 billion of domestic debt in 2019, according to the report on budget implementation recently published by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the same source, the implementation rate of domestic debt servicing was only 63.9% during the period because the country’s target was XAF839.6 billion for the period.

Apart from being below target, the domestic debt service was also 20% (XA134.8 billion in absolute value) down compared with the performance in 2018. Indeed, in 2018, the country serviced XAF671 billion of domestic debts.

