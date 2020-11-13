logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 November 2020 -
Economy

Close to 50 applicants to join the list of tourist service providers in Cameroon

Close to 50 applicants to join the list of tourist service providers in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Friday, 13 November 2020 14:51

(Business in Cameroon) - About 43 entrepreneurs are awaiting the decisions of the National Technical Commission for Tourism Enterprises, which held a session in Yaoundé on November 6 under the chairmanship of the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Paul Marcel Ndioro à Mamoum.

During the session, the commission reviewed 43 applications from entrepreneurs; 17 were for the construction, extension, and transformation of hotels, 13 for the authorization to open a hotel business, one for authorization to open a restaurant, Six for the launch of leisure institutions, three for the launch of tourism agencies, and three for tourist guide approval applications.

A final release is expected to shed light on the number of applications approved by the commission. Meanwhile, the commission indicates that Cameroon currently hosts 1,003 hotels, with 18,152 rooms, 698 suites, and 446 apartments to accommodate tourists. The tourists can visit 494 restaurants (of varying types), and over 250 leisure establishments nationwide. During their stay, they can be guided by 300 tourist agencies.

S.A.

back to top

Close to 50 applicants to join the list of tourist service providers in Cameroon

close-to-50-applicants-to-join-the-list-of-tourist-service-providers-in-cameroon
About 43 entrepreneurs are awaiting the decisions of the National Technical Commission for Tourism Enterprises, which held a session in Yaoundé on...

Cameroon and the UNDP launch session to update national financial inclusion strategy

cameroon-and-the-undp-launch-session-to-update-national-financial-inclusion-strategy
Only 10% of the adult population has a bank account in Cameroon, according to the Ministry of Finance. At the same time, more than 50% of the over-15...

Cameroon: Sonatrel to build 460 km of electricity transport lines in the coming ten years

cameroon-sonatrel-to-build-460-km-of-electricity-transport-lines-in-the-coming-ten-years
In its 2020-2030 investment plan, the National Society of Transport Electricity (SONATREL) informs that it intends to build 460km of 400-kV transport...

Cameroonian Diko Jacob Mukete joins the board of government agency Rwanda Finance Limited

cameroonian-diko-jacob-mukete-joins-the-board-of-government-agency-rwanda-finance-limited
On November 12, 2020, Cameroonian Diko Jacob Mukete was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Rwanda Finance Limited (the government agency...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte