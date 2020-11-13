close-to-50-applicants-to-join-the-list-of-tourist-service-providers-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - About 43 entrepreneurs are awaiting the decisions of the National Technical Commission for Tourism Enterprises, which held a session in Yaoundé on November 6 under the chairmanship of the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Paul Marcel Ndioro à Mamoum.

During the session, the commission reviewed 43 applications from entrepreneurs; 17 were for the construction, extension, and transformation of hotels, 13 for the authorization to open a hotel business, one for authorization to open a restaurant, Six for the launch of leisure institutions, three for the launch of tourism agencies, and three for tourist guide approval applications.

A final release is expected to shed light on the number of applications approved by the commission. Meanwhile, the commission indicates that Cameroon currently hosts 1,003 hotels, with 18,152 rooms, 698 suites, and 446 apartments to accommodate tourists. The tourists can visit 494 restaurants (of varying types), and over 250 leisure establishments nationwide. During their stay, they can be guided by 300 tourist agencies.

S.A.