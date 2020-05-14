CEMAC countries’ gold-stock estimated at XAF178.656 bln at end 2019, up by XAF30.8 bln YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of 2019, CEMAC countries’ gold-stock reached 201,903.398 ounces. Compared with the 201,865.777 ounces at end-December 2018, this represents a slight increase of 37.621 ounces.

During the period under review, the value of the stocks increased by XAF30.8 billion, according to a report from the dealing room of the central bank BEAC.

The report points out that the market value of the gold stock "was XAF178.656 billion on December 31, 2019, against XAF147.886 billion on December 31, 2018." This increase, the Central Bank says, is due to the increase in the prices per ounce of gold over the said period.

"The price of an ounce of gold rose from €1,116.84 on December 31, 2018, to €1,349.21 on December 31, 2019," official sources explain.

BRM