logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 September 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon opens office in France to support the diaspora willing to invest in their country of origin

Cameroon opens office in France to support the diaspora willing to invest in their country of origin
  • Comments   -   Monday, 14 September 2020 14:22

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 9, 2020, André-Magnus Ekoumou (photo), Cameroon’s ambassador to France, announced the creation of an office that will provide support to the diaspora willing to invest in Cameroon.

The release published by the official in that regard does not explain the type of support the bureau will provide but this initiative will likely boost the diaspora’s involvement in the development of Cameroon.  

According to a development finance assessment funded by the UNDP, the Cameroonian diaspora’s involvement in the development of their country is still very low compared with the level in countries at the same development level.  

 "The low involvement of the Cameroonian diaspora in the country's development, therefore, deserves to be addressed by in-depth studies ranging from the evaluation (even if it is approximate) of its savings potential to the search for specific instruments that can encourage Cameroonians living abroad to invest more in their country of origin," the study suggested.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon opens office in France to support the diaspora willing to invest in their country of origin

cameroon-opens-office-in-france-to-support-the-diaspora-willing-to-invest-in-their-country-of-origin
On September 9, 2020, André-Magnus Ekoumou (photo), Cameroon’s ambassador to France, announced the creation of an office that will provide support to the...

Cameroon: French group Duval plans investments in the real estate, microfinance, and insurance sectors

cameroon-french-group-duval-plans-investments-in-the-real-estate-microfinance-and-insurance-sectors
Eric Duval (photo), the founder of French group Duval, was granted an audience by Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, in Yaoundé on September...

Afriland First Bank introduces automated deposit terminals

afriland-first-bank-introduces-automated-deposit-terminals
Afriland First Bank recently introduced automated deposit terminals in Cameroon. According to the bank, instead of queuing before a traditional teller for...

Glencore sues SONARA before English courts over alleged dues

glencore-sues-sonara-before-english-courts-over-alleged-dues
State-owned refinery SONARA was sued before the High Court of Justice in London, according to specialized news outlet Énergies Média, which quotes Law360,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier