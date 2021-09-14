logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 September 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: Trade deficit worsens to XAF744 bln, up by 7.5% YoY in H1-2021

Cameroon: Trade deficit worsens to XAF744 bln, up by 7.5% YoY in H1-2021
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 September 2021 15:37

(Business in Cameroon) - In the first semester of 2021, Cameroon recorded a XAF744 billion trade deficit, up by 7.5% year-on-year, according to recent data from the National Institute for statistics INS.

According to the institute, this rise was due to a 15.4% year-on-year increase in import expenditures. Even the 21.5% increase in export earnings was not sufficient to compensate for the deficit. During the said period, Cameroon earned XAF1,080 billion of export revenues by exporting 3.8 million tons of goods; 80% of those revenues were generated by six main products, which are namely petroleum oils (39%), cocoa beans (13%), liquefied natural gas (9%), sawn timber (7%), raw cotton (7%), and raw timber (4%).

It however spent XAF1,824 billion to import 5.07 million tons of goods, which represents an increase of 15.4% in value and 17.8% in quantity compared to the first half of 2020.

The import bill was boosted by fuels and lubricants (16%), chemicals (13%), pharmaceuticals (5%), machinery and mechanical or electrical equipment (12%), rice (5%), wheat, and meslin (5%).

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Trade deficit worsens to XAF744 bln, up by 7.5% YoY in H1-2021

cameroon-trade-deficit-worsens-to-xaf744-bln-up-by-7-5-yoy-in-h1-2021
In the first semester of 2021, Cameroon recorded a XAF744 billion trade deficit, up by 7.5% year-on-year, according to recent data from the National...

Cameroon: Iron processing plant Prometal 4 to be operational by October 2021

cameroon-iron-processing-plant-prometal-4-to-be-operational-by-october-2021
German mechanical engineering firm SMS group GmbH recently launched the testing phase of Prometal 4, the most modern iron processing plant in the Central...

Cameroon: Export earnings rose 21.5% YoY in H1-2021 despite Covid-19

cameroon-export-earnings-rose-21-5-yoy-in-h1-2021-despite-covid-19
Between January and June 2021, Cameroon exported 3.8 million tons of goods generating XAF1,080 billion of export earnings, according to the National...

Cameroon fine-tunes a draft law on organic agriculture

cameroon-fine-tunes-a-draft-law-on-organic-agriculture
From September 9 to 10, 2021, in Yaoundé, a workshop was organized to pre-validate the draft bill governing organic agriculture in Cameroon. Presided by...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n103: September 2021

Cameroon: The other cocoa land

The rise of private equity


Investir au Cameroun n113: septembre 2021

Le Cameroun, l’autre pays du cacao

L’émergence du private equity camerounais