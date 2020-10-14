logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 October 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon missed the 2019 budget revenue collection target by 6.4%

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 14 October 2020 16:07

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon generated XAF5,054.8 billion of budget revenue in 2019, according to the budget implementation report recently published by the Ministry of Finance. According to the report, this is lower by 6.4% (an implementation rate of 93.6%) compared with the target of XAF5,401 billion.

The Ministry of Finance explains that the target was not achieved because the targets for internal revenue collection and external loans were not reached. We learn for instance that while the target for tax revenue collection was XAF3,140 billion, the government raised  XAF2,768.1 billion, representing a gap of XAF371 billion.

On the other hand, compared with the budget revenue collected in 2018, this represents an increase of over XAF23 billion (+0.9%).

