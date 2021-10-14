sabc-group-reopens-its-loum-distribution-center-closed-23-years-ago

(Business in Cameroon) - Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), leader of the Cameroonian brewing maket, inaugurated its Loum distribution center in the Littoral region on October 5, 2021.

"The distribution center we are inaugurating today was first opened to the public in 1988. Faced with security issues, we had to make the difficult decision to leave Loum in 1998; 23 years later, we are back and we intend to stay there permanently, thanks to your support. Yes, we intend to stay in Loum permanently thanks to the willingness of its population to participate in the socio-economic development of this locality," said SABC's General Manager, Emmanuel de Tailly.

To renovate the Loum center, SABC invested over XAF500 million. This investment is part of the 3-year strategic plan (XAF65 billion investment overall) adopted in 2017 and is being implemented by the management since then, we learn.

"This investment made in a difficult context marked by the coronavirus health crisis aims to bring us closer to the population, ensure the products distributed are constantly of good quality and are sold at the best price through a distribution network at the service of its customers, in line with an environment-friendly process that has real local added-value,” the brewing company explains.

Built on a 6,000 m² area, the Loum distribution center has one warehouse for goods distribution and another for empty crates and bottles storage. It also has offices, sanitary and relaxation facilities for staff and visitors as well as undeveloped storage areas.

BRM