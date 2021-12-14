logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 December 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: The EIB pulls out of a water supply project in Yaoundé and three secondary towns

(Business in Cameroon) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has pulled out of a project aimed at improving clean water supply in Yaoundé and three secondary towns (Edéa, Bertoua, and Ngaoundéré) due to delays in the execution of the works.

According to the Ministry of Water and Energy that revealed the mishap, the main culprit was delays in the construction works in Ngaoundéré. After the EIB pulled out, “the Ministry of Economy asked water utility Camwater to formulate and sign the additional contract required for the continuation and completion of the said works with the state as fund provider,” the Ministry explains.

It did not reveal the amount of the investment pulled out by the EIB but, according to the national sinking fund CAA, as at the end of 2020, 87.5% or XAF26.24 billion of the funds committed were already released. The EIB’s financial resources were to cover the creation of an “Environment” unit at Camwater, ensure the monitoring of the project’s social and environmental impacts, support Camwater in its finance and accounting functions as well as fund the study of the public consumption under the leadership of the Ministry of Finance.

The project was scheduled to start in 2010 and end in 2014 but, it was later extended to 2016 by the French Development Agency AFD and 2017 by the EIB. It effectively started in 2011. As of September 2021, the physical execution rate was 95% overall, according to the Minister of Water and Energy. Specifically, it was 100% in Yaoundé, 99% in Edéa, 96% in Bertoua and 82% in Ngaoundéré. The overall completion rate was up by 14% year-on-year at the time.  

Sylvain Andzongo

