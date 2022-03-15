logoBC
15 March 2022
Cameroon: Mobile money tax may be counterproductive, the IMF estimates

(Business in Cameroon) - The mobile money tax (0.2%) that became effective in Cameroon in January 2022, may hamper financial inclusion, the IMF explains in its March 2022 country report focused on Cameroon.

"Taxing mobile money can be fiscally inequitable and hinder the current low level of financial inclusion. The poor and unbanked segments of the population, who often live in rural areas and face high transaction costs from the formal banking, have been found to be negatively affected by the measure," the report indicates. 

In addition, the IMF points out, the behavioral changes caused by such tax can result in unintended tax revenue shortfall. “ In Uganda, the initial higher-than-expected revenue from the mobile money tax was offset by an overall fall in tax receipts from the telecom sector, caused in large part by the decreased activity in mobile money,” the report illustrates. 

More generally, mobile money taxes can have a negative impact on excise tax receipts (as consumers are pushed into non-traceable cash transactions) and on the size of remittances from abroad, which are facilitated by mobile money,” it adds. 

For proponents, mobile money tax is an easy-to-manage way to collect more revenues and levy tax on the informal sector. In the 2022 finance law, the mobile money tax is expected to fetch about XAF20 billion in revenue.

The tax is applicable on transactions carried out via any traceable technical platform (like internet, mobile phone, wire order, telex, fax). It is also applied when electronic money transferred through mobile money or financial institutions is withdrawn in cash.  

