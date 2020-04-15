logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 April 2020
Cameroon: Report advises revalorization of cotton purchase prices to reduce illegal exportation to Nigeria

(Business in Cameroon) - The reason Cameroonian cotton producers prefer selling their products in Nigeria instead of in Cameroon, despite being supervised by state-owned institution Sodecoton, is the competitiveness of prices in the neighbouring country. This is the revelation made by the recently-published 2019 report on public companies and institutions.  

According to the report, in Cameroon, a kilogram of cotton is sold at XAF227 while in Nigeria, producers are paid XAF800 for the same volume. The document then advises a revalorization of the cotton prices in Cameroon to reduce exports towards neighbouring Nigeria.

These producers’ sale of Cameroonian cotton in Nigeria is illegal since according to the contract binding them with Sodecoton, the public institution offers pre-financing to them for agricultural inputs and in return, they should exclusively sell their products to Sodecoton.

In 2012, Sodecoton slightly increased the cottonseed’s purchase price from XAF200 per kilogram to XAF250. This was not enough to stop illegal exports. That year, 16% of the production was illegally sold in Nigeria creating a loss estimated at XAF12 billion for Sodecoton.  

Sylvain Andzongo

