logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 April 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon appoints the 11 members of the National Mining Corporation’s board of directors

Cameroon appoints the 11 members of the National Mining Corporation’s board of directors
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 15 April 2021 12:55

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 14, 2021, President Paul Biya signed a decree appointing 11 members of the Board of Directors of the National Mining Corporation (SONAMINES), established through a presidential decree on December 14, 2020. According to the decree, the directors are appointed for a 3-year term, renewable once.  

The said directors are namely Blaise Moussa (designated by the President of the Republic), Jean-Claude Ayem Moger (representative of the Presidency of the Republic), Jean-Pierre Eloundou (representative of the Prime Minister's Office), Serge Champlain Meyanga Bitoumou (representative of the Ministry of Finance), Agbor Kareen Onjong (representative of the Ministry of Mines), Paul Tchawa (representative of the Ministry of Environment), Jean Marcel (representative of the Ministry of Scientific Research), Léon Chantal Ambassa (representative of the Ministry of State Property), Eric Benoît Dikanda (representative of the Ministry of Transport) and Brusil Miranda Martine Metou (representative of the Ministry of Trade).

"The name of the elected staff representative will be communicated to the Chairman of the Board of Directors in due course," the presidential decree states.

The next step will be the appointment of a chairman of the board of directors, a general manager, and a deputy general manager.

SONAMINES is a publicly owned company, with the state as its sole shareholder. However, the founding decree states that "SONAMINES' shareholding may be open to other public or private entities." The statutes of this new public company will determine its capital and the capital participation terms and conditions.

In collaboration with other competent administrations and agencies, the new company will review Cameroon’s mining indices, explore and exploit mineral substances, ensure the implementation of measures relating to the restoration, closure, and renovation of mining site as well as take a shareholding in companies operating in the mineral substances exploration, exploitation, marketing, treatment or processing. The corporation may do so by contributing capital or buying shares.

Placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Mines, SONAMINES was established to address the various problems identified in mineral exploitation in Cameroon. According to the Artisan Mining Support and Promotion Framework (CAPAM), the Cameroonian public treasury loses about XAF1 billion every month because mining companies hide the real volume of mineral resources they produce. Also, according to the Ministry of Mines, currently, public authorities are aware of just 40% of the country’s mineral potential.  

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon appoints the 11 members of the National Mining Corporation’s board of directors

cameroon-appoints-the-11-members-of-the-national-mining-corporation-s-board-of-directors
On April 14, 2021, President Paul Biya signed a decree appointing 11 members of the Board of Directors of the National Mining Corporation (SONAMINES),...

Cameroon: Eurobond REPCAM 9.5% 19 nov 2025 becomes attractive days after refinancing announcement

cameroon-eurobond-repcam-9-5-19-nov-2025-becomes-attractive-days-after-refinancing-announcement
Since the announcement of the choice of Rothschild & Co as the lead arranger of Cameroon's second Eurobond operation, the quality of  REPCAM...

Cameroon: The National Assembly calls on the government about the repeated power outages

cameroon-the-national-assembly-calls-on-the-government-about-the-repeated-power-outages
Electric utility ENEO and electricity transport company SONATREL should be held liable for the numerous power outages being experienced in the country...

CEMAC: BEAC revises the 2021 growth projection to 1.9%

cemac-beac-revises-the-2021-growth-projection-to-1-9
On April 13, the BEAC Monetary Policy committee revised its 2021 growth forecast for CEMAC countries from 2.8% to 1.9%. The new projection is lower than...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise