Yaoundé - 16 June 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon gives owners of uncleared cars up to Dec 31, 2021, to regularize their situation without paying fines

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 June 2021 14:38

(Business in Cameroon) - Finance Minister (MINFI) Louis Paul Motaze recently signed a release granting owners of uncleared cars a grace period to avoid fines, by regularizing their situations.

In the release, the MINFI informs that “COSMOS” is now accessible to the public through the internet portal www.portran.cm. Cosmos is an app developed to help the Ministry of Finance identify the clearance status of cars imported into Cameroon, by simply checking the chassis number in the customs authorities database CAMCIS (Cameroon Customs Information System). So, owners can check the clearance status of their cars by just inputting the chassis number, as customs authorities do, to know if they comply with rules in force.

This link [the internet portal] was developed to help honest users check the clearance status of their cars and contact the control brigades of the competent customs sectors to regularize their situation if their cars are not cleared. They can regularize their situation without paying fines till December 31, 2021,” the MINFI writes.

The official also suggests that residents who are planning to buy cars or any rolling stock should check on the internet portal whether the cars they are buying have been cleared. That way, they can avoid potential inconveniences.

Precise estimates of the revenue shortfall for the public treasury caused by uncleared cars are not available yet. However, the customs administration believes that by being able to track contraband cars, it can collect more revenues.

According to the 2021 finance law, the customs revenues forecasts is XAF804 billion. The projection for revenues collected through the issuance of secure transport documents is XAF5 billion, including XAF3.2 billion for the issuance of vehicle registration certificates.

S.A.

