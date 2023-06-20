BVMAC: Cameroon will Spend CFA15 billion From Its Latest Bond’s Proceeds to Rebuild the Far North and English-speaking Regions

(Business in Cameroon) - Yaoundé will dedicate CFA15 billion to reconstruction projects in the Far North, and English-speaking regions (Southwest and Northwest) out of the proceeds of its latest bond issue on the Central African stock market.

In detail, the Far North should get CFA5 billion and the two other regions get the remaining CFA10 billion. The Far North has been suffering the attacks of Boko Haram, the Nigerian group of terrorists, since 2013. The other two regions, for their part, are at the heart of the separatist conflict that broke out in the country in late 2016. Several basic socioeconomic infrastructures were destroyed amid these conflicts.

For its latest bond issue, launched on June 13, Cameroon seeks CFA150 billion.

BRM