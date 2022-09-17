Gabon, Congo and Cameroon captured 74% of borrowings on the Beac securities market at the end of August 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The Securities Settlement and Custody Unit (CRCT) of Beac reported that as of August 31, 2022, borrowings on the public securities market reached CFA5,042.55 billion, 73.9% of which was absorbed by Cameroon, Gabon, and Congo.

Gabon comes first with an outstanding amount of CFA1,321.6 billion or 26.2% of the total. Congo captures CFA1,291 billion, or 25.6% of the total market outstanding while Cameroon closes the top 3 with CFA1,112.6 billion (22.1%). Moreover, Paul Biya’s country is currently preparing to raise an additional CFA100 billion on the market between September and October 2022.

CRCT indicated that Chad, Equatorial Guinea, and CAR are the minor players in this market, with 12.8%, 12%, and 1.3% of the total outstanding respectively.

BRM