OAPI: Previously Suspended director-general Denis Bohoussou Loukou reinstated

(Business in Cameroon) - Denis Bohoussou Loukou (photo), the OAPI’s director-general recently suspended, was reinstated in his functions during an administrative board meeting in Cotonou, Benin, on December 10, 2021.

According to unofficial sources, the executive was truly reinstated but he has been placed under the supervision of a ministerial commission consisting of five ministers acting as administrators and overseeing his management actions. Also, three months has been allowed for Mazars consulting firm to compile the final report of the ongoing audit on the executive’s management and present that report during the next special board meeting scheduled for March 2022.

The executive’s reinstatement was not a foregone conclusion. Indeed, Alimatou Shadiya Assouman, chairwoman of the pan-African organization, was steadfast in her decision to suspend Denis Bohoussou Loukou whom she is accusing of mismanagement and opposition to a commissioned audit. She was also opposed to his presence at the December 10, 2021, board meeting.

Our sources explain that the executive was reinstated thanks to the support of Cameroon and twelve other OAPI members, Côte d’Ivoire included. Alimatou Shadiya Assouman finally changed her decision. Denis Loukou Bohoussou was suspended on October 14, 2021, following various accusations including mismanagement. He has always refuted the accusations and classified his suspension as illegal. Pending the report of the audit being carried out by the consulting firm Mazars, he will now remain in office even though his actions are now supervised.

Sylvain Andzongo