Yaoundé - 15 December 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: Firms incurred additional XAF213 bln production costs due to rising raw material and shipping prices, GICAM estimates

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 15 December 2021 13:15

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, companies’ production costs have risen by XAF213 billion overall this year (2021) compared to 2020, due to the general rising trend in the prices of raw materials and shipping costs, estimates GICAM, the largest employers’ grouping in the country. In a release signed on December 9, 2021, the employers’ grouping explains that the figure is an estimate based on 20 inputs used by six industries namely, brewing, cement, fertilizers and crop protection, packaging, milling, and metal industries.

For the GICAM, even the government’s recent decision to apply an 80% discount on the shipping costs to be taken into account for the calculator of imported product’s duties did not curb the rise in companies’ production costs.

For clinker used by cement producers, this measure concerns “just 10% of the additional operating costs, which is XAF1500 VAT per bag [50 kg] of cement,” the GICAM explains. This claim is nevertheless hard to check given that, very few companies publish their financial statements.

While once again indicating that the support measures issued by the government are not enough for the challenges being faced, GICAM explains that some firms have been obliged to make lifesaving adjustments on their selling prices to keep jobs and ensure regular supply of the market while others are inevitably inching towards production shutdown. This time, the employers’ grouping is more moderate about the production shutdown prospects than it was in its November 9, 2021, release. In that release, indeed, it announced that firms were contemplating the outright suspension of import and production activities by January 1, 2022.

This announcement prompted various announcements from some firms and professional organizations, whose promises were in stark contrast to GICAM’s warnings. They reassured of the continued supply of some products beyond the holiday period. This is for instance the case of the oilseeds refiner’s association ASROC whose members produce almost 80% of the refined vegetable oils, laundry, and toilet soaps consumed in Cameroon. Other operators who made promises are the local sugar giant SOSUCAM and steel producer Aciéries du Cameroun. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

