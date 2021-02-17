With additional 2.7 mln internet users in Jan 2021, Cameroon boosts internet penetration rate to 34%

(Business in Cameroon) - According to Hootsuite and We Are Social, two organizations that monitor flows on social media and the internet, the number of internet users rose to 9.15 million in January 2021.

This number is up by 2.7 million compared with the 7.8 million users recorded in January 2020. It represents a 34% penetration, against 30% in January 2020 and just 2% a decade ago.

In 2016, according to Internet Live Stats, with a 16.5% increase in the internet penetration rate, Cameroon was among the top three African countries with the highest growth in their internet penetration rate that year. The remaining two were Mali (+18.6%) and Lesotho (+18.1%).

This steady rise in internet penetration rate in Cameroon is the result of the investments made over the past ten years by the Government and telecom operators, experts think.

Combined with the explosion in the use of smartphones and promotional internet packages set up by mobile operators, these investments enabled the development of a growing community of social media enthusiasts.

Officially, the future looks even brighter for internet users in Cameroon. "The government plans to generalize broadband access for citizens, businesses, and households over the next few years, by notably continuing the extension of the national backbone to increase the 20,000 km linear to 25,000 km", revealed Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng.

The official was speaking on October 27th, 2020, in Yaoundé, during the official opening of the first two internet access points (Yaoundé and Douala) in the country. The aim of those access points is to further reduce the cost of electronic communications in the country.

