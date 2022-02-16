logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 February 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: British firm Moore Stephens to conduct viability study for Semry

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 16 February 2022 10:55

(Business in Cameroon) - British auditing firm Moore Stephens has been commissioned to conduct a viability study for the ailing Society for the Expansion and Modernization of Rice Cultivation in Yagoua (Semry).

The information was disclosed in a note published, on February 15, 2022, by Martial Valéry Zang, chairman of Cameroon’s Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Sector Enterprises (CTR). 

The XAF60.11 million contract handed to the British firm includes an audit of the performance contract between the government of Cameroon and Semry, the leading rice producer operating in North Cameroon. 

The 3-month contract comes after a horrendous 2020 operating year for Semry. That year, the rice producer processed 1,349.846 tons of paddy and 789.375 tons of milled rice, representing just 1.84% of its production capacity. Worse, it produced 3,304.36 tons of rice while its yearly potential is 120,000 tons. According to the CTR, this poor performance was due mainly to power cuts that significantly reduced the rice mills’ operating times.

Also, in 2020,  the company’s value-added deteriorated sharply to XAF7.632 million. It was not enough to cover personnel expenses estimated to be a little over XAF912.147 million. As a result, the net income was -XAF865.780 million, representing a drop of 182% year-on-year.

"This result could be due to the structural deficit created by the price policy that sets the ground rent at 50% of the costs incurred in the development of the fields. It does not allow full coverage of operating expenses estimated at XAF6,099,593,802 in 2020, against XAF7,618,367,548 in 2019," notes the Commission. Hence the suggestion that the State must provide a balancing subsidy to compensate for the cost of public service missions carried out by Semry. 

 Its debt is essentially made up of tax debt (XAF3,382,692,309), social debt (XAF350,402,895), supplier debt (XAF2,490,513,926) and miscellaneous debts (XAF524,697,016). These debts make the company a budgetary risk for its sole shareholder (the state of Cameroon), the CTR adds.

S.A.

