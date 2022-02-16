Campo agro-industrial complex: Greenpeace flags tax incentives as ‘paradoxical’ and an undue bonus

(Business in Cameroon) - Environmental NGO Greenpeace Africa recently issued protests against the tax incentives received by Camvert S.A for its XAF237 bln Campo agro-industrial complex in Southern Cameroon.

In a press release issued on February 15, 2022, Greenpeace says the tax incentives granted to Camvert do not make sense given the current context in Cameroon and the recipient, which has so far presented itself as a savior of the country’s economy.

"It is simply paradoxical to increase taxes in other sectors, including mobile money transfers, but allow some billionaires not to fulfill that obligation,” comments Ranece Jovial Ndjeudja, Forest Campaign Manager for Greenpeace Africa.

“How can a company that wants to raze 60,000 hectares of forest and destroy the livelihoods of local communities receive tax exemptions? The decision appears like a bonus granted to the company to continue to break the law and undermine Cameroon’s commitments to the protection of the environment,” he adds.

For Camvert, those tax incentives are rightfully granted because the 2013 law (revised in 2017) on private investments grants project holders five to ten years of tax and customs exemptions, both during installation and development phases. In the present case, the project supported by Cameroon’s investment promotion agency API with those tax incentives involves the development of 50,000 hectares of oil palm plantations in Campo and Niete as well as the construction of palm oil (180,000 tons per year) and palm kernel (18,000 tons per year) production plants.

This is not the first time Greenpeace Africa is criticizing the Campo project. In a press release published on September 28, 2020, Greenpeace described the oil palm plantation being created as "illegal". "Camvert's project violates Cameroonian law and international standards," accused the international NGO.

Despite the protests, the project seems to have been gradually unfolding. The promoters have always publicized the measures taken to mitigate the environmental and social impact of their project.

The project is being implemented in a context where Cameroon records a nominal deficit of 130,000 tons of palm oil. This forces operators to resort to massive imports to meet the ever-growing demand from refined oil, soap, and other by-product producers.

