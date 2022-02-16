logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 February 2022 -
Economy

Campo agro-industrial complex: Greenpeace flags tax incentives as ‘paradoxical’ and an undue bonus

Campo agro-industrial complex: Greenpeace flags tax incentives as ‘paradoxical’ and an undue bonus
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 16 February 2022 11:09

(Business in Cameroon) - Environmental NGO Greenpeace Africa recently issued protests against the tax incentives received by Camvert S.A for its XAF237 bln Campo agro-industrial complex in Southern Cameroon.   

In a press release issued on February 15, 2022, Greenpeace says the tax incentives granted to Camvert do not make sense given the current context in Cameroon and the recipient, which has so far presented itself as a savior of the country’s economy. 

"It is simply paradoxical to increase taxes in other sectors, including mobile money transfers, but allow some billionaires not to fulfill that obligation,” comments Ranece Jovial Ndjeudja, Forest Campaign Manager for Greenpeace Africa. 

How can a company that wants to raze 60,000 hectares of forest and destroy the livelihoods of local communities receive tax exemptions? The decision appears like a bonus granted to the company to continue to break the law and undermine Cameroon’s commitments to the protection of the environment,” he adds.

For Camvert, those tax incentives are rightfully granted because the 2013 law (revised in 2017) on private investments grants project holders five to ten years of tax and customs exemptions, both during installation and development phases.  In the present case, the project supported by Cameroon’s investment promotion agency API with those tax incentives involves the development of 50,000 hectares of oil palm plantations in Campo and Niete as well as the construction of palm oil (180,000 tons per year) and palm kernel (18,000 tons per year) production plants. 

This is not the first time Greenpeace Africa is criticizing the Campo project. In a press release published on September 28, 2020, Greenpeace described the oil palm plantation being created as "illegal". "Camvert's project violates Cameroonian law and international standards," accused the international NGO.

Despite the protests, the project seems to have been gradually unfolding. The promoters have always publicized the measures taken to mitigate the environmental and social impact of their project.

The project is being implemented in a context where Cameroon records a nominal deficit of 130,000 tons of palm oil. This forces operators to resort to massive imports to meet the ever-growing demand from refined oil, soap, and other by-product producers. 

S.A.

back to top

CEMAC: average interest rates for Cameroon’s T-bills was 2.94% in Jan 2022, thrice less than the regional average

cemac-average-interest-rates-for-cameroon-s-t-bills-was-2-94-in-jan-2022-thrice-less-than-the-regional-average
In January 2022, the Cameroonian Treasury issued only fungible treasury bills on the central bank BEAC’s public securities market. According to data...

Cameroon: BEAC forecasts a dynamic livestock sector in Q1-2022

cameroon-beac-forecasts-a-dynamic-livestock-sector-in-q1-2022
Cameroon’s livestock sector is expected to be more dynamic during the current Q1-2022. According to the recent quarterly business survey, this dynamism...

Cameroon repatriated XAF651.3 bln of exports proceeds in 2021, down 22% YoY

cameroon-repatriated-xaf651-3-bln-of-exports-proceeds-in-2021-down-22-yoy
Cameroon repatriated XAF651.3 billion of exports proceeds in 2021, the Directorate General of the Treasury informs. According to the directorate, this is...

Campo agro-industrial complex: Greenpeace flags tax incentives as ‘paradoxical’ and an undue bonus

campo-agro-industrial-complex-greenpeace-flags-tax-incentives-as-paradoxical-and-an-undue-bonus
Environmental NGO Greenpeace Africa recently issued protests against the tax incentives received by Camvert S.A for its XAF237 bln Campo agro-industrial...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains