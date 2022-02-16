Cameroon repatriated XAF651.3 bln of exports proceeds in 2021, down 22% YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon repatriated XAF651.3 billion of exports proceeds in 2021, the Directorate General of the Treasury informs. According to the directorate, this is down by 22.3% year-on-year.

The volume of exports proceeds repatriated was estimated from the number of exports proceeds’ repatriation certificates submitted during VAT refund requests. Specifically, during the period under review, the general directorate of the treasury issued 173 certificates which makes the total of XAF651.3 billion repatriated.

In 2020, the directorate issued 199 certificates amounting to a little over XAF835.476 billion of export proceeds repatriated. This means that the volume of export proceeds repatriated dropped by XAF184.09 billion between the two periods.

For the directorate, this drop is due to the health crisis that slowed economic activities worldwide, therefore impacting Cameroon’s exports.

The repatriation of export proceeds is one of the provisions of the foreign exchange regulation that came into force in the CEMAC region on March 1, 2019. According to the provision aimed at combating capital flight, export proceeds equal to or exceeding XAF5 mln must be domiciled with a credit institution operating in the CEMAC zone.

"Every export of goods must be followed by an export declaration, at the customs administration or institution playing that role, and a firm foreign exchange commitment obliging the exporter to repatriate and transfer the related revenues within the applicable regulatory time limits," the text states.

According to the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), the central bank of CEMAC region, as of end-June 2019, non-financial companies based in Cameroon had the largest volume of unrepatriated external financial assets (XAF492.8 billion) in the Cemac zone. Cameroon was followed by Gabon (XAF367.8 billion) and Equatorial Guinea (XAF137.8 billion).

Sylvain Andzongo