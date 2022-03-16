cameroon-pays-xaf2-27-bln-interest-for-7-year-bonds-issued-in-march-2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon paid XAF2.275 billion interest on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)’s public securities market on March 14, 2022. The information is revealed on the timetable of public securities operations to be carried out in the CEMAC region on March 14-18, 2022.

The interests are paid for the 7-year bonds issued by Cameroon on the said market on March 12, 2021. Those bonds maturing on March 13, 2028, carry a 6% interest rate.

According to the Directorate General of the Treasury, from 2011 to 2021, the country has repaid about XAF3,000 billion of funds raised in the BEAC public securities market without defaulting on a single deadline. This makes it a credible party for investors.

BRM