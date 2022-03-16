logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 March 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon pays XAF2.27 bln interest for 7-year bonds issued in March 2021

Cameroon pays XAF2.27 bln interest for 7-year bonds issued in March 2021
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 16 March 2022 11:24

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon paid XAF2.275 billion interest on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)’s public securities market on March 14, 2022. The information is revealed on the timetable of public securities operations to be carried out in the CEMAC region on March 14-18, 2022. 

The interests are paid for the 7-year bonds issued by Cameroon on the said market on March 12, 2021. Those bonds maturing on March 13, 2028, carry a 6% interest rate. 

According to the Directorate General of the Treasury, from 2011 to 2021, the country has repaid about XAF3,000 billion of funds raised in the BEAC public securities market without defaulting on a single deadline. This makes it a credible party for investors. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon pays XAF2.27 bln interest for 7-year bonds issued in March 2021

cameroon-pays-xaf2-27-bln-interest-for-7-year-bonds-issued-in-march-2021
Cameroon paid XAF2.275 billion interest on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)’s public securities market on March 14, 2022. The information is...

Cameroon: Societe Generale commits to refunding Yup clients’ assets within “3 months”

cameroon-societe-generale-commits-to-refunding-yup-clients-assets-within-3-months
In a release issued on March 15, 2022, Societe Generale Cameroon (SG-Cameroon) detailed the roadmap for the cessation of its mobile money segment (YUP)’s...

Money transfer: Wafacash targets African diaspora in Europe

money-transfer-wafacash-targets-african-diaspora-in-europe
A few weeks ago, Kawarizmi, a French start-up specializing in digital advertising, was deploying a large-scale communication campaign on social media and...

Cameroon: IMF advises a UBC-NFC Bank divestment plan in the “near term”

cameroon-imf-advises-a-ubc-nfc-bank-divestment-plan-in-the-near-term
In its recent Country Report No. 22/75, the IMF discussed the situation of UBC and NFC Bank, two private banks that were recently recapitalized by the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan