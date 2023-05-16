call-for-expression-of-interest

(GIZ) - The BioInnovation Africa (BIA) project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. Whereas the GIZ is a stateowned organisation. We work worldwide in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. We offer the experience, the regional and technical know-how of GIZ in the global market and provide.
The BIA project aims to foster and enhance equitable European-African business partnerships that contribute to biodiversity conservation and sustainable use in Cameroon, Madagascar, Namibia and South Africa.
What are we looking for?
GIZ is looking for committed partners (at least one of them being registered in Europe) with concrete and economically viable proposals to advance business opportunities in Africa, in line with the objectives of the BioInnovation Africa project and UNCTAD BioTrade principles.
Through the business relationship between the (African and European) project partners the BIA project is particularly interested in proposals that seek to:
Expression of interest
We invite African and European project partner’ companies and business organizations interested in partnering with GIZ to submit ‘expressions of interest’ (EoI) that aim at developing or scaling up existing supply and value chains, which are based on African biodiversity and respect the UNCTAD BioTrade principles
Detailed information about the Call, the template for expressions of interest, selection criteria and further background information are available for download at the following link: www.abs-biotrade.info/call23.
Eligible European and African companies are invited to submit their expression of interest via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. until latest Tuesday, 20 June 2023 COB.
Please quote reference “BioInnovation Africa II EoI” when submitting the documentation.
Late submissions will not be accepted.
