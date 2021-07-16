logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 July 2021 -
Economy

Tractafric Equipment obtains tax incentives for its construtcion machinery aassembly project

Tractafric Equipment obtains tax incentives for its construtcion machinery aassembly project
  • Comments   -   Friday, 16 July 2021 15:59

(Business in Cameroon) - For its construction machinery assembly project in Cameroon, Tractafric Equipment will now benefit from the incentives planned in the 2013 investment promotion law. An agreement was signed in that regard on July 13, 2021, by the private investment promotion agency API, through its director-general Marthe Angéline Mindja, and the industrial machinery distributor.

This 2013 law, amended in 2017, offers tax and customs incentives -over five to ten years- to economic operators whose projects are in the development phase or are even operating already.

In the framework of its machinery assembly project in Cameroon, Tractafric built an assembly plant in the deep seaport of Kribi, in the South. The about XAF2 billion plant, which can assemble 250 machines yearly, was officially inaugurated on January 23, 2021.

During the inauguration, Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, who was representing the president of the republic, indicated that by building the assembly plant in Kribi, Tractafric was supporting the government's import-substitution strategy. “The construction of that plant is a response to the construction equipment needs of decentralized territorial units,” he added.  

BRM                   

back to top

Cameroon: Czech economic operators announce will to invest in mining exploration, defense, and agriculture

cameroon-czech-economic-operators-announce-will-to-invest-in-mining-exploration-defense-and-agriculture
“I am here today with colleagues who are planning to invest in mining exploration. Our strategy to boost our cooperation is focused on three pillars:...

Football: Two Cameroonians acquire controlling interests in Austrian Kufstein FC to showcase young African talents

football-two-cameroonians-acquire-controlling-interests-in-austrian-kufstein-fc-to-showcase-young-african-talents
Ivo Chi, Managing Director of Cameroonian firm Smart Sports Investment, and Wilfried de Happi, a football agent, recently acquired the majority...

Tractafric Equipment obtains tax incentives for its construtcion machinery aassembly project

tractafric-equipment-obtains-tax-incentives-for-its-construtcion-machinery-aassembly-project
For its construction machinery assembly project in Cameroon, Tractafric Equipment will now benefit from the incentives planned in the 2013 investment...

Brewing group SABC invests XAF18 bln in a corn processing plant to secure its grits supplies

brewing-group-sabc-invests-xaf18-bln-in-a-corn-processing-plant-to-secure-its-grits-supplies
In August 2021, brewing group SABC will launch the operations of Compagnie fermière du Cameroun (CFC), its subsidiary specialized in grits production....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Rising smartphone adoption calls for actions to meet users’ quality telecom service expectations, MINPOSTEL says

Cameroon: Government program CAPAM to soon cease operations

Cameroon to increase tax-to-GDP ratio to 13.55% by 2024

CEMAC: Cameroon mitigated the decline in composite index of economic activity in Q1-2021, BEAC data shows

Prudential Beneficial and MTN Cameroon launch a low-cost insurance package to guarantee education for the youth

cameroon-hpsf-posts-xaf5-4-bln-net-profit-for-2020-thrice-higher-than-the-2019-performance

Cameroon: HPSF posts XAF5.4 bln net profit for 2020, thrice higher than the 2019 performance

cameroon-the-low-number-of-new-civil-servants-to-be-recruited-this-year-is-due-to-the-socio-economic-environment-minfopra-le-says

Cameroon: The low number of new civil servants to be recruited this year is due to the socio-economic environment, MINFOPRA LE says

cameroon-customs-officers-seize-32-5-tons-of-sugar-smuggled-into-the-national-territory-as-wheat-flour

Cameroon: Customs officers seize 32.5 tons of sugar smuggled into the national territory as wheat flour

cameroon-signs-a-xaf106-bln-loan-agreement-with-the-afdb-for-the-construction-of-the-ring-road

Cameroon signs a XAF106 bln loan agreement with the AfDB for the construction of the Ring Road

mbalam-nabeba-iron-ore-exploitation-towards-a-memorandum-of-understanding-to-relaunch-the-project

Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore exploitation: Towards a memorandum of understanding to relaunch the project

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Chinese firm AutSino returns to the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project, after unsuccessful negotiations with Sundance

Cameroonian life insurer ACAM Vie enters the Central African Republic market

next
prev