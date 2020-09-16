logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 September 2020 -
GiftedMom’s founder Alain Nteff raises XAF1.3 bln to develop Healthlane app

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 7, 2020, Alain Nteff (photo), promoter of the start-up Healthlane, announced on his Twitter page that he has successfully completed a crowdfunding operation aimed at raising XAF1.3 billon.

According to the 28-year-old computer engineer, the funds raised will help further develop the application Heathlane, which is already being used by over 60,000 people in Cameroon and Nigeria. The application, which offers both remote and in-person medical services, is a meeting point for individuals, health practitioners, health centers, and pharmacies. Users can book an appointment with doctors and order drugs.

"Don't spend 5 hours waiting for healthcare. Just book an appointment with Healthlane and be received immediately upon your arrival. (...) A doctor will be dedicated to your family's health, allowing you to make informed decisions and offering you unlimited health services," the platform advertises.  

Healthlane is the second application created by this young entrepreneur. His first application is GiftedMom, which, via SMS, reminds pregnant women of their appointment for pre-natal checks and children’s vaccination dates.

Official sources informed that the childbirth death rate has decreased considerably in areas where the project GiftedMom was implemented and within two years, the partner hospitals saw their pre-natal check rate increase by 35%. With GiftedMom, the young startupper received numerous international awards.

Brice R. Mbodiam

