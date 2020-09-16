logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 September 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Customs authorities to set a single window and automate their public auction processes by Dec 31, 2021

Cameroon: Customs authorities to set a single window and automate their public auction processes by Dec 31, 2021
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 16 September 2020 14:52

(Business in Cameroon) - The General Directorate of Customs announces that during the coming fiscal year, it will implement new measures aimed at simplifying management procedures and improving the business climate. According to the directorate, these measures fall within the framework of the national government program being implemented by the Cameroonian government.

The third pillar of the program plans for the automated management of goods that customs authorities will publicly auction. By introducing the automated management, the program expects to ease procedures, introduce more clarity and ethics in the sales while improving reporting by 2021.

Also, a single customs window will be created integrating all the stakeholders involved in customs operations. That way, operators will pay a single fee for customs and excise duties during their customs reporting. This single window is scheduled to be created by December 31, 2021.

All these initiatives will complement the modernization program customs authorities have been implementing for years now. In the framework of the program, the authorities simplified boarding procedures at the Port of Douala by scraping the scanner image processing from the pre-boarding procedures. That way, they reduced containers' transit times below the regulatory deadline of 7 days.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Customs authorities to set a single window and automate their public auction processes by Dec 31, 2021

cameroon-customs-authorities-to-set-a-single-window-and-automate-their-public-auction-processes-by-dec-31-2021
The General Directorate of Customs announces that during the coming fiscal year, it will implement new measures aimed at simplifying management procedures...

GiftedMom’s founder Alain Nteff raises XAF1.3 bln to develop Healthlane app

giftedmom-s-founder-alain-nteff-raises-xaf1-3-bln-to-develop-healthlane-app
On September 7, 2020, Alain Nteff (photo), promoter of the start-up Healthlane, announced on his Twitter page that he has successfully completed a...

Cameroon: School loans is one of the drivers of the personal loans market (BEAC)

cameroon-school-loans-is-one-of-the-drivers-of-the-personal-loans-market-beac
On this eve of school resumption (planned for October 5, 2020, after six months of break imposed by the coronavirus pandemic), banks and microfinance...

Cameroon: the FAO-EU Flegt program helped local SMEs acquire 2,000 m3 of legal timber between 2019 and 2020 (FAO)

cameroon-the-fao-eu-flegt-program-helped-local-smes-acquire-2-000-m3-of-legal-timber-between-2019-and-2020-fao
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) informs that thanks to its FAO-EU Flegt program, 2000 m³ of wood from legal sources were...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier