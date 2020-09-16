Cameroon: Customs authorities to set a single window and automate their public auction processes by Dec 31, 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - The General Directorate of Customs announces that during the coming fiscal year, it will implement new measures aimed at simplifying management procedures and improving the business climate. According to the directorate, these measures fall within the framework of the national government program being implemented by the Cameroonian government.

The third pillar of the program plans for the automated management of goods that customs authorities will publicly auction. By introducing the automated management, the program expects to ease procedures, introduce more clarity and ethics in the sales while improving reporting by 2021.

Also, a single customs window will be created integrating all the stakeholders involved in customs operations. That way, operators will pay a single fee for customs and excise duties during their customs reporting. This single window is scheduled to be created by December 31, 2021.

All these initiatives will complement the modernization program customs authorities have been implementing for years now. In the framework of the program, the authorities simplified boarding procedures at the Port of Douala by scraping the scanner image processing from the pre-boarding procedures. That way, they reduced containers' transit times below the regulatory deadline of 7 days.

S.A.