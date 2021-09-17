Douala: Electricty supply disrupted in 24 neighborhoods due to an incident in the transport network

(Business in Cameroon) - Today September 16, 2021, electric utility ENEO announced an incident involving electricity transportation company SONATREL’s transformer 225/90 kV n°2 in Logbaba.

"Following last night's storms in the city of Douala, Sonatrel was alerted about the transformer 225/90 kV n°2 in Logbaba. As prescribed by operating procedures, the transformer was removed for proper checks, ENEO writes.

The electric utility, therefore, informs that the energy supply will be disrupted in 24 neighborhoods in Douala without stating the approximate duration of those outages. The neighborhood concerned include areas hosting the Douala international airport’s freight services.

According to credible sources, not a month goes by without an incident on the electricity transmission network, since its management was transferred from ENEO to SONATREL. Those incidents became frequent this year, sometimes depriving neighborhoods of electricity for hours.

For instance, in January 2021, two transmission system collapse incidents were recorded, affecting distribution throughout the Southern Interconnected grid (RIS), which includes the Central, Southern, Littoral, Western, Southwestern, and Northwestern regions (six out of the ten regions in Cameroon).

" Since 2012, ENEO has had no authorization to invest in that segment [electricty trnasport] and it is suffering from under-investment," explained Eric Mansuy, Eneo's managing director, during an interview with Business in Cameroon in April 2021.

BRM