Cameroon: The Port Authority of Kribi becomes a member of the Africa Economic Zones Organization AEZO

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) informs that in November 2020, it became a member of the steering committee of the Africa Economic Zones Organization (AEZO), after an election. "During the fifth meeting of the prestigious institution, the PAK was confirmed as a member of the said committee with 58% of the votes," the port authority indicates.

According to the public company, its membership in this institution will help refine, through experience sharing, the creation of its economic zone. It will also provide the PAK with a multitude of business opportunities and potential partners thanks to the international business networks with which it is now connected.

AEZO is a continental association founded in November 2015 by the Tanger Med Group and representatives of several other African economic zones. It brings together the main public and private institutions in charge of the development, management, and promotion of economic zones in Africa and has nearly 80 members representing 45 countries.

It fosters the collective sharing of knowledge, provides strategic and technical assistance, facilitates connection with international business networks, and promotes sustainable economic models and practices.

S.A.