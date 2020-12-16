logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 December 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: The Port Authority of Kribi becomes a member of the Africa Economic Zones Organization AEZO

Cameroon: The Port Authority of Kribi becomes a member of the Africa Economic Zones Organization AEZO
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 16 December 2020 11:11

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) informs that in November 2020, it became a member of the steering committee of the Africa Economic Zones Organization (AEZO), after an election. "During the fifth meeting of the prestigious institution, the PAK was confirmed as a member of the said committee with 58% of the votes," the port authority indicates.

According to the public company, its membership in this institution will help refine, through experience sharing,  the creation of its economic zone. It will also provide the PAK with a multitude of business opportunities and potential partners thanks to the international business networks with which it is now connected.

AEZO is a continental association founded in November 2015 by the Tanger Med Group and representatives of several other African economic zones. It brings together the main public and private institutions in charge of the development, management, and promotion of economic zones in Africa and has nearly 80 members representing 45 countries.

It fosters the collective sharing of knowledge, provides strategic and technical assistance, facilitates connection with international business networks, and promotes sustainable economic models and practices.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: The Port Authority of Kribi becomes a member of the Africa Economic Zones Organization AEZO

cameroon-the-port-authority-of-kribi-becomes-a-member-of-the-africa-economic-zones-organization-aezo
The Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) informs that in November 2020, it became a member of the steering committee of the Africa Economic Zones Organization...

Cameroon: Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute to inaugurate the Douala Grand Mall today

cameroon-prime-minister-joseph-dion-ngute-to-inaugurate-the-douala-grand-mall-today
On December 10, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute discreetly met Cameroonian engineer Mathurin Kamdem (a former high executive with Bouygues in France and...

Cameroon: Authorities seal over 7300 tons of rebar illegally imported by construction company CHEC

cameroon-authorities-seal-over-7300-tons-of-rebar-illegally-imported-by-construction-company-chec
Weeks ago, the Cameroonian government (through the Ministries of Trade, Mines, Industries and Technological development as well as the Standards and...

Cameroon: Customs seizes 146 cartons of dubious pharmaceuticals in Maroua

cameroon-customs-seizes-146-cartons-of-dubious-pharmaceuticals-in-maroua
On December 11, at the checkpoint of Frolinat in Maroua, agents of the Cameroonian customs seized 146 cartons of dubious pharmaceutical products...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fongod Edwin Nuvaga orders customs to suspend the “special operations” competing with Halcomi

5,000 households to receive cash transfers in Ebolowa in the framework of the social program “Filets Sociaux”

Codias SA to obtain exploitation permit for Colomine gold project in 2021

cameroon-the-kimberley-process-traced-2-438-carats-of-diamonds-produced-locally-in-jan-oct-2020

Cameroon: The Kimberley Process traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced locally in Jan-Oct 2020

post-covid-19-economic-revival-private-actors-call-for-endogenous-solutions

Post-Covid-19 economic revival: Private actors call for endogenous solutions

douala-container-terminal-icc-acknowledges-the-validity-of-dit-s-claims-but-pad-is-set-on-appealing-against-the-ruling

Douala container terminal: ICC acknowledges the validity of DIT’s claims but PAD is set on appealing against the ruling

covid-19-societe-generale-cameroon-and-the-eib-set-xaf10-bln-credit-line-to-support-local-smes

Covid-19: Société Générale Cameroon and the EIB set XAF10 bln credit line to support local SMEs

cemac-commission-raised-xaf2-492-bln-for-integrating-projects-during-the-paris-investors-roundtable

CEMAC commission raised XAF2,492 bln for integrating projects during the Paris investors roundtable

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

next
prev