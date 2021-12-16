Yeülah, the made-in-Cameroon fish sausage offers an alternative to imported sausages

(Business in Cameroon) - In the Carrefour supermarkets in Douala and Yaoundé, there is a fairly new local sausage brand baptized Yeülah. Made from fishes such as Kanga (caught in the Nyong River), catfish, jawfish, or tilapia, this sausage is manufactured by the Cameroonian eponymous SME.

"We aimed to produce a sausage edible to everyone. Hence the fish-based idea,” explains Astrid Ndangang, Yeülah’s founder who is also a fish products’ processing and quality control engineer.

Her ambition is to offer an alternative to imported sausages that massively compete in the Cameroonian market, we learn. So, she now offers consumers a fish-based product seasoned with local spices and strikingly different from the imported chicken and pork-based sausages, which have been part of Cameroonians’ consumption habits for ages.

BRM