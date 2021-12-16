logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 December 2021 -
Cameroon: “German firms are ready to share their expertise with local entrepreneurs,” the Bantu Development Initiative

Cameroon: "German firms are ready to share their expertise with local entrepreneurs," the Bantu Development Initiative
(Business in Cameroon) - Germany is looking for Cameroonian entrepreneurs to share various digital skills with, says Sandra Doempke, advisor for German Development Agency GIZ. The official made the revelation during the fourth edition of the SYGERCAM Exhibition (Synergies Germano-Camerounaises) being held since December 13, 2021, in Douala, thanks to the initiative of the Cameroonian association Bantu Development Initiative.

Cameroon has a very dynamic digital sector. The aim [of this skill-sharing initiative] is to create a network between Cameroon and Germany to improve the business climate but also create direct jobs. In Germany, there is a demand for digital experts and in Cameroon, many people have good experience and are professionals in the fields. The challenge is to create a network between the two parties,” Sandra Doempke added.

To establish this economic bridge between Cameroon and Germany in the digital sector, Yannick Guetse, president of Sygercam announced that about twenty German companies are willing to share their expertise with Cameroonian entrepreneurs. Those firms include Lucas Nülle Gmgb, Ferntech Odyssey Energy, Boreal Light, Water Kiosk ...

"We, the Cameroonian diaspora in Germany, are aware of our host country’s progress. Unfortunately, we also noticed that our origin country is not taking enough measures to bring the obvious expertise home. We know that Germany is the European Union’s economic powerhouse so, our duty is to woo German companies so that they can settle in the Cameroonian market, therefore, filling the void of German skills in our country," said Yannick Guetse.

The SYGERCAM Exhibition concept was born in 2016 out of a desire to create a platform allowing economic cooperation between Cameroonian and German entrepreneurs, startups, and project leaders.  

S.A.

