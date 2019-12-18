logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Cameroon : 2019 growth forecast revised from 4.4 to 3.9% due to May 2019 fire at SONARA

  Monday, 16 December 2019 13:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Due in part to the May 31, 2019, fire outbreak at SONARA, Cameroon had to revise its growth forecast for 2019 from 4.4 to 3.9%, the 2020 finance bill reveals.

Due to that same fire, the bill adds, the Directorate-General for Taxation recorded a counter-performance of about XAF70 billion on SONARA. Customs revenues recorded on August 31, 2019, a loss of about XAF63 billion representing XAF44 billion of arrears and about XAF20 billion of current charges. In addition, there was XAF60  billion of liquidations outstanding and XAF25.5 billion of direct commitments

The bill also indicates that fuel subsidy would also be increased “given that Sonara's production used to reduce imports from other marketers.

The finance act explains that, from 2020, Sonara will be reclassified in the commercial sector, as it is confined to only playing the role of a marketer. This reclassification reduces the weight of the secondary sector in the economy and increases that of the tertiary sector.

Sylvain Andzongo

