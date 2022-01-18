logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 January 2022 -
Economy

CEMAC: Member countries invited to accelerate repatriation of foreign proceeds

CEMAC: Member countries invited to accelerate repatriation of foreign proceeds
  • Comments   -   Monday, 17 January 2022 14:14

(Business in Cameroon) - During its December 2021 meeting in Douala, the Steering Committee of the CEMAC Economic and Financial Reform Programme discussed the issue of public assets held abroad by member countries.

"The Steering Committee asked States to accelerate the repatriation of public funds held abroad by both States and public firms to contribute to the replenishment of the [region’s] foreign exchange reserves and fund economies," according to the final communiqué of the meeting.

This appeal comes two years after a report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed that CEMAC funds were illegally stashed abroad. “There is also evidence of very large deposits by CEMAC residents in foreign countries, which are likely not in total compliance with CEMAC foreign exchange regulation. Such regulation requires that holdings by CEMAC residents in foreign banks are kept only in limited amounts and for justifiable reasons, such as to finance anticipated imports or to cover short-term debt service,” the Bretton Woods institution wrote in its report.

Citing data provided by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the IMF reports that about US$5 billion (nearly XAF2,897 billion) was held abroad by CEMAC countries as of late 2017, exceeding the notional amount allowed.

If this conclusion holds, and given the importance of oil as a primary source for foreign exchange earnings (and evidence included above from the balance of payments), it is possible that part of such holdings is related to unrecorded oil export earnings proceeds,” it commented. 

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

CEMAC: Member countries invited to accelerate repatriation of foreign proceeds

cemac-member-countries-invited-to-accelerate-repatriation-of-foreign-proceeds
During its December 2021 meeting in Douala, the Steering Committee of the CEMAC Economic and Financial Reform Programme discussed the issue of public...

Intellectual property: OAPI discounts trademark protection fees by 10 and 20%

intellectual-property-oapi-discounts-trademark-protection-fees-by-10-and-20
The Yaoundé-based African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) announces a reduction of its trademark protection fees. Henceforth, to benefit from...

Cameroon: CENEEMA inks partnership agreement to speed-up agricultural mechanization

cameroon-ceneema-inks-partnership-agreement-to-speed-up-agricultural-mechanization
On January 13, in Yaoundé, the director-general of CENEEMA -National Centre for the Study and Experiment of Agricultural Machinery- and the managing...

Cameroon: Brewing group SABC seeks incentives for phase 2 of the XAF90 bln investment plan

cameroon-brewing-group-sabc-seeks-incentives-for-phase-2-of-the-xaf90-bln-investment-plan
Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), leader of the Cameroonian brewing market, plans to launch the second phase of its XAF90 billion...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun